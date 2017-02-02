Academy Award® winner and Austrian national treasure Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained) has never tasted an IHOP pancake. Enter Jerry Seinfeld and a 1957 BMW 507 Series II Roadster to right this grievous wrong.
New episode every Thursday.
S9 E5 “Champagne, Cigars, And Pancake Batter”
S9 E4 “At What Point Am I Out From Under?”
S9 E3 “Dictators, Comics, And Preachers”
S9 E2 “A Rusty Car In The Rain”
S9 E1 “The Volvo-ness”
S8 E6 “What Kind Of Human Animal Would Do This?”
S8 E5 “Everybody Likes To See The Monkeys”
S8 E4 “Everybody Respects A Bloody Nose”
S8 E3 “Escape From Syosset”
S8 E2 “You Can Go Cho Again”
S8 E1 “Stick Around For The Pope”
S7 E6 “Mr. Ferrell, For the Last Time, We're Going To Ask You To Put the Cigar Out”
S7 E5 “I Don't Think That's Bestiality”
S7 E4 “It's Great That Garry Shandling Is Still Alive”
S7 E3 “Stroked Out On A Hot Machine”
S7 E2 “If You See This On A Toilet Seat, Don't Sit Down”
S7 E1 “Just Tell Him You’re the President”
S6 E6 “Cut Up And Bloody But Looking Good”
S6 E5 “That's the Whole Point of Apartheid, Jerry”
S6 E4 “The Comedy Team of Smug and Arrogant”
S6 E3 “We Love Breathing What You're Burning, Baby”
S6 E2 “Always Do The Banana Joke First”
S6 E1 “I'll Go If I Don't Have To Talk”
S5 E8 “The Unsinkable Legend: Part 1”
S5 E7 “The Unsinkable Legend: Part 2”
S5 E6 “I'm Going To Take A Percocet And Let That One Go”
S5 E5 “I Wasn't Told About This...With Special Feature: I'm Dying, Jerry”
S5 E4 “Happy Thanksgiving Miranda”
S5 E3 “Smoking Past The Band”
S5 E2 “I'm Wondering What It's Like To Date Me”
S5 E1 “You Look Amazing in the Wind”
S4 E5 “The Sound of Virginity”
S4 E4 “It's Like Pushing a Building Off a Cliff”
S4 E3 “Opera Pimp”
S4 E2 “Two Polish Airline Pilots”
S4 E1 “A Little Hyper-Aware”
S3 E7 “The Last Days of Howard Stern”
S3 E6 “The Over-Cheer”
S3 E5 “Feces Are My Purview”
S3 E4 “So You're Mellow and Tense?”
S3 E3 “Comedy Is a Concealed Weapon”
S3 E2 “How Would You Kill Superman?”
S3 E1 “Comedy, Sex and The Blue Numbers”
S2 E6 “Kids Need Bullying”
S2 E5 “Really?!”
S2 E4 “You'll Never Play the Copa”
S2 E3 “No Lipsticks for Nuns”
S2 E2 “I Like Kettlecorn”
S2 E1 “I'm Going To Change Your Life Forever”
S1 E10 “It's Bubbly Time, Jerry”
S1 E9 “I Want Sandwiches, I Want Chicken”
S1 E8 “I Hear Downton Abbey is Pretty Good...”
S1 E7 “You Don't Want to Offend a Cannibal”
S1 E6 “Unusable on the Internet”
S1 E5 “A Taste of Hell From on High”
S1 E4 “Just a Lazy Shiftless Bastard”
S1 E3 “A Monkey and a Lava Lamp”
S1 E2 “Mad Man in a Death Machine”
S1 E1 “Larry Eats a Pancake”
A smaller, more concentrated cup of comedy.